More F&B outlets fined, ordered temporarily closed for flouting safe management measures

SINGAPORE - Three food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close for 10 days while four others have been fined $1,000 each for flouting safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on Tuesday (Sept 22).

These breaches were discovered after enforcement actions were taken against 18 other F&B outlets, with three ordered to close and 15 fined, as announced on Thursday.

One of the outlets ordered shut is a drinks outlet at Blk 261, Serangoon Central Drive, #01-27.

Officers arrived there at 10.55pm on Saturday and saw customers consuming alcohol at two tables in the outdoor refreshment area.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, selling and consuming alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm is prohibited.

On Monday, the Singapore Food Agency ordered the restaurant to close from Tuesday until Oct 1 - a period of 10 days.

Beer Factory at 25 Church Street was also ordered to shut its doors by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Sept 17. The outlet will remain closed between Sept 18 and Sept 28.

On Sept 12, three groups of more than five customers each were observed at the outlet at 9.50pm.

A restaurant at 39 Hong Kong Street has also been ordered to close, after officers detected a group of 15 customers mingling across four tables during a private dinner event on Sept 12. It will stay closed from Sept 18 to Sept 27.

Four other outlets were fined $1,000 for breaches such as allowing groups of more than five to be seated together or to intermingle between tables, and seating groups of customers less than 1m apart.