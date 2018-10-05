More families getting long-term financial aid

More families are receiving long-term financial aid from the Government, according to latest figures from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Experts believe this is partly down to Singapore's ageing society, as well as shrinking family sizes.

There were 4,409 households on the Long-Term Assistance scheme in the 2017 financial year - 24 per cent more than the 3,568 families in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Community Care Endowment Fund gave out $131 million to 79,470 individuals in need in the 12 months to March 31 this year, a slight increase over the $130 million disbursed to around 83,353 beneficiaries in 2016.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: More households receiving long-term financial assistance