More devotees expected for Thaipusam this year as they worship in groups of five

SINGAPORE - More devotees are expected to attend Thaipusam festivities on Tuesday (Jan 18) compared with last year, after restrictions were eased to allow worshippers to take part in groups of five, although entry is limited to those who are fully vaccinated.

The festivities began at Monday midnight and are expected to end at 10pm on Tuesday.

Those carrying milk pots entered the temple in a separate queue in groups of two. More than 4,000 devotees of different races carrying milk pots and clad in ceremonial yellow clothes had completed their offerings by 11am on Tuesday.

While no food was served to visitors at the temple for the second year in a row, devotees exiting after their prayers were greeted by volunteers giving out bento boxes to take home.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was guest of honour at the festival, arrived at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road at 8am on Tuesday.

In a first this year, he completed a milk pot offering at the sanctum before speaking to temple staff and front-line workers and volunteers overseeing safe management measures.

A total of 15,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple over the course of the day, including 7,000 who will be carrying milk pot offerings called paal kudams into the temple.

The temple saw about 10,000 visitors last year.