More details on platform worker protections revealed

SINGAPORE - New policies that strengthen protections for platform workers are taking shape, as the authorities shared more details on Wednesday about how work injury compensation and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions would be implemented for this group.

The Government had in November 2022 set a target to implement the new measures from the second half of 2024, after it accepted recommendations made by an advisory committee looking into these issues.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon gave an update on the implementation details at a dialogue with 120 platform workers at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar.

He said that for the purposes of work injury compensation, platform workers will be considered to be “at work” when they are picking up and dropping off passengers or items.

“If you get injured while finishing a delivery and walking back to your vehicle, you can still be covered,” he said. “Even the process of trying to get to the pickup point or get to the place of picking up the passenger – that can be still considered ‘at work’.”

It has also been decided that the compensation for income lost due to a work injury will be based on a platform worker’s average earnings in the relevant sector during the 90 days before the injury occurred, Dr Koh added.

As for CPF contributions, the Government is working with platform companies to develop a simple-to-use collection mechanism to reduce the load on the companies and make it seamless for platform workers.

A third area of focus is better representation for platform workers.

In this respect, the Ministry of Manpower on Wednesday accepted recommendations from a tripartite workgroup that workers’ interests could be championed by representative bodies with powers similar to trade unions.

In separate statements, platform companies Grab, ComfortDelGro, Foodpanda and Lalamove all said that they welcomed the latest development and supported the recommendations.

Foodpanda said all parties need time to see how the new representative framework can be worked into daily operations. The company said it is also in active discussions with government agencies on how to implement CPF and work injury insurance, so that the final outcome is reasonable and effective for both workers and operators.

Singapore National Employers Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan said Wednesday’s news is a positive step for the long-term development of the platform sector here.

Beyond the discussions within the tripartite workgroup, the federation had also organised nine other engagement sessions with platform operators to better understand their needs and concerns, especially with regard to safeguarding their commercial interests.