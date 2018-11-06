More delivery options with SingPost regional platform

Online shoppers will soon have more options for receiving their packages under a new regional platform to be launched by SingPost.

Partner courier services, parcel lockers and collection points in all South-east Asian countries will be integrated under a new Last Mile Platform, allowing retailers to offer customers the option of receiving purchases through any delivery node in the network, SingPost announced yesterday.

There will be some 1,700 collection points in Singapore, which will form the largest network of parcel collection points here, SingPost's group chief digital and technology officer Alex Tan said in response to queries.

Consumers may also redirect packages that are en route, to an alternative collection point on the platform, including one in a different country.

SingPost said it is in advanced discussions with several retail and logistics partners to join the platform, but did not say when the service would be available to consumers.

The backend platform, which will be integrated with partner retailers' e-commerce sites, aims to help businesses capitalise on the e-commerce boom in the region and provide a consolidated last-mile platform for consumers, Mr Tan said.

1,700 Number of Last Mile Platform collection points planned here. 160 Current number of SingPost POPStation locker locations here.

This comes after e-commerce site Lazada, logistics provider Ninja Van and convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced their own tie-up last month.

Shoppers on Lazada will be able to pick up their purchases at any of some 350 participating 7-Eleven stores here by the end of the year.

Asked if this network would be part of the Last Mile Platform, Mr Tan said that announcements on partnerships would be made soon.

"We are exploring collaborations with multiple regional logistics agencies, as well as those that operate within one country (which) would have localised expertise and a strong delivery and collection network in the markets they operate," he said.

SingPost currently has about 160 POPStation locker locations in Singapore, which are used to collect, return and ship parcels through its network.

Meanwhile, SingPost, which is digitising its mail operations, launched its SmartPost suite of postal solutions yesterday.

From January next year, all of SingPost's 1,000 postmen will use a mobile app, in conjunction with Near Field Communication tags installed at 15,000 delivery points, to help in delivery tracking and e-signing for registered mail.

The system, which has been rolled out progressively since July, provides faster updates and better accountability for trackable items, such as registered mail and e-commerce purchases, said SingPost's senior vice-president for domestic mail postal services Tan Tien Po.

The data gathered will help opti-mise delivery routes, he added.

Other upcoming SmartPost initiatives, including SMS and e-mail notifications for delivery alerts and status updates, will be rolled out by 2020.