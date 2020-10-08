More Covid-19 swab testing facilities for migrant workers to be set up by the end of 2020

SINGAPORE - To scale up routine Covid-19 swab testing for migrant workers, more in-dormitory testing facilities and Regional Screening Centres will be set up by the end of the year.

There are currently 24 rostered routine testing (RRT) facilities in dormitories, with nine more to be set up by the end of this month, said the Ministry of Manpower and the Health Promotion Board in a joint statement on Thursday (Oct 8).

The increase in testing options will benefit over 35,000 migrant workers.

Those working on shifts currently have access to swab testing at night at facilities in Acacia Lodge in Bukit Batok, Cassia @ Penjuru, Central Staff Apartments in Boundary Close, and Westlite Mandai in Mandai Estate.

Employers can schedule their workers' routine testing appointments at their dormitories, or at 14 of the 20 Regional Screening Centres islandwide.

The MOM and HPB are planning to have 25 to 30 screening centres by the end of the year. Two-thirds of these sites will be conducting rostered routine testing.

Currently, all migrant workers staying in dormitories need to undergo such testing every two weeks, as part of a multi-layered strategy to prevent and detect new infections earlier.

In the 20 screening centres, over 2,600 swab testing staff are on the ground every day, to conduct swabbing and ensure safety measures are followed.

Currently, the 14 screening centres are conducting rostered routine testing for migrant workers living in dorms, and workers from the construction, marine and process sectors.

These centres are in places such as The Float @ Marina Bay, the Old Police Academy and Singapore Turf Club.

Through the online Swab Registration System, employers can select their preferred swab locations and testing dates to schedule their workers for testing at either the in-dorm facilities or the screening centres.

Related Story Workers at Toh Guan Dormitory to be tested for Covid-19 more often in trial to detect infections sooner

Once workers attend their first routine testing appointment, the system will automatically schedule them for the next appointments.

Since its roll out in August, the Swab Registration System has seen continuous enhancements to ease navigation and provide helplines for employers.

MOM and HPB reiterated that rostered routine testing is a critical part of early detection of Covid-19, and to contain its spread.

"Workers and employers are reminded to ensure that those who are required to undergo RRT continue to do so, in order to safeguard their health and that of the wider community," they added.

"It is only through our collective effort that we can prevent, arrest and contain the risk of Covid-19 transmissions and infections."