More Covid-19 deaths in April, but infection rate appears to be falling

SINGAPORE - A total of 54 people died of Covid-19 in April, as part of the current wave which had earlier pushed the number of weekly infections beyond 28,000 at the end of March.

The death toll in April is more than the 30 deaths in the first quarter of 2023, based on Ministry of Health data.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, warned that the number of deaths in May could be even higher.

He said: “The case count has gone up dramatically, especially among the 60-plus year-old group. Deaths are also largely in this group.”

Of the 84 Covid-19 deaths between January and April , 81 were people aged 60 years and older. They generally accounted for more than 80 per cent of those hospitalised.

For the week of May 14, the data showed a fall in overall Covid-19 infections as well as the number of people needing to be hospitalised. The figures, however, were still relatively high.

There were 20,767 infections recorded that week, compared with 23,531 in the previous week. A total of 379 patients were admitted to hospital, down from 552 in the previous week.

As a result, Covid-19 patients occupied a daily average of 263 hospital beds in the week of May 14, compared with 336.4 in the previous week, which was the highest occupancy by Covid-19 patients in 2023.

The number of patients admitted each week to intensive care has remained in the double digits over the past five weeks. Last week, 16 were admitted to intensive care units.

Prof Hsu said deaths tend to lag behind infections and patients in intensive care.

His colleague, Associate Professor Alex Cook, said 54 deaths is not “a lot” compared to pre-pandemic times when Singapore had about two deaths from influenza a day.

Also, at the height of the pandemic in 2021, there were months with close to 300 deaths.

Prof Cook added: “However, hopefully the pandemic has changed our attitudes to protecting ourselves against infectious diseases.

“The best way to protect our loved ones from being one of those Covid-19 deaths is to encourage them to stay up-to-date with both their Covid-19 and flu vaccines, especially if they are vulnerable.”