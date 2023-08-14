More contestation of ideas now, so trade-offs must be made in policymaking: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - It is increasingly difficult to have policies that everyone agrees on, and trade-offs have to be made and balances struck, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

The environment now in Singapore is that there is a greater contestation of ideas for every new policy and decision that is made, he said.

As a leader of the fourth-generation team of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Wong said he has to think about what makes sense, what is right for Singapore in the long-term when developing policy, and “explain, persuade, convince people that this is the right thing to do”.

Mr Wong was speaking at a dialogue at the Reinventing Destiny conference, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

It was organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design’s Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities, the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, and Institute of Policy Studies.

The dialogue was moderated by Dr Fareed Zakaria, the host of CNN’s weekly show Fareed Zakaria GPS and columnist for The Washington Post.

Mr Wong was answering a question posed by Dr Fareed about whether he is worried about Singapore having to engage in populist policies, like other countries have done.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that the pressures of doing so are always there, given that information is widely available in today’s world.

Dr Fareed noted that the PAP had recently faced some scandals, including one involving possible corruption.

“Do you think that you will be able to clean up the image of the PAP enough that you will, in the next election, see a return to the kind of near-total dominance?” he asked.

Mr Wong replied that PAP does not have near-total dominance.

“Political contestation is increasing. That’s to be expected,” he said.

“At the end of the day, for me, looking at what we must do, particularly after the recent incidents and the setbacks we’ve suffered, it’s really for us to reflect, learn, emerge and grow stronger from that experience and do everything we can to win the confidence and trust of Singaporeans.”

He added that there is currently a high base of trust between the people and their elected government.

His immediate priority is then to see how he can strengthen the reservoir of social capital and trust, and ensure that the party can continue to earn the confidence and mandate when Singapore next goes to the polls.