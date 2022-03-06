More children cheated in game scams; counsellors urge peer support and parental supervision

SINGAPORE - When a 15-year-old girl saw a Roblox gift card being sold on Carousell for $100 last October, she thought it was a good deal. It would cost her $112 from the gaming platform's official website.

Melody (not her real name), who was playing the game Murder Mystery on the platform, wanted to use the in-game credits to buy weapons to level-up her character.

However, after the Secondary 3 student made payment on Carousell using PayLah!, the seller did not deliver the gift card and deleted the account.

Relating this anecdote about her client, Ms Lauren Yeo, principal counsellor of Restart Counselling for Wellness, said the incident had emotionally impacted the girl and her mother.

She said the mother was upset that Melody did not inform her and that the hongbao money she deposited in her daughter's account had been used without her permission.

Three counsellors told The Straits Times that they have seen an increase in the number of clients below the age of 16 seeking help after encountering scams.

Mr Chong Ee Jay, a cyber-wellness expert at Focus on the Family Singapore, said that he saw 12 such cases in 2021, up from seven in 2020.

These children were counselling clients or had sought help with Mr Chong after workshops he conducted at schools.

Mr Chua Sze Siong, chief therapist at counselling service Mindful Bear, said the service assisted five children who fell victim to scams in 2021, up from three in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic could have contributed to a lack of peer support for children amid the switch between home-based learning and school interactions, Mr Chua said.

"This peer support is really important as it helps children reduce the sense of loneliness," he added, noting that they will turn to devices or social media to spend their time, which puts them at higher risk of being exposed to scams.

The counsellors observed that the two most common variants involve children losing their gaming accounts or being cheated after buying non-existent gaming credits, as in Melody's case.

In the first variant, children are promised rare items by other players who befriend them, said Mr Chong.

An 11-year-old boy he counselled lost about $500 worth of virtual items in Roblox after he was misled by another player into giving him his gaming account password.

The scammer had lied to the boy that he needed his log-in details to transfer a virtual sword, supposedly a rare item, to him.

Noting how children often feel the need to be accepted by their peers, Mr Chong said: "My client perceived that this gamer, who he saw as an older brother, could be trusted because he was always very helpful in the game and gave him advice on how to level up."