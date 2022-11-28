More caregivers of people with dementia in S’pore attending training

SINGAPORE - More caregivers of people with dementia here are signing up for training, with the Caregivers Alliance seeing a more than threefold increase in sign-ups for its free dementia training course, from 178 in 2019 to 636 in 2021.

This comes with an increasing awareness of dementia, as well as mental health support available for those caring for people with dementia, said Ms Tricia Lee, head of communications at the non-profit organisation, which launched the course in 2019. The eight-week course is conducted over Zoom.

The number of young caregivers, aged between 15 and 35, who took the course for loved ones with dementia and mental health issues also grew from 31 in 2019 to 94 in 2021.

“Caring for someone with dementia is often a 24/7 job that can take a toll on the caregiver’s emotional, physical and mental well-being,” said Ms Lee.

One caregiver who attended the course this year is 41-year-old Imran Nizamullah Wee, who has been caring for his 83-year-old mother since he was released from prison in 2019. The delivery rider, who had served 12 years in jail for drug trafficking, said: “After coming out of prison, I wasn’t very happy that I had to take care of my mum.

“I was thinking I already missed out on so much. I wanted to pursue things, get a well-paying job, but now my plans had to be put on hold.”

Mr Wee, who got divorced earlier in 2022 and has no children, lives with his mother in a three-room flat in Bedok. She goes to a dementia daycare centre twice a week. Her husband died in 1984.

He said the flexibility of his work allows him to check in on his mother, who has moderate dementia. This stage of dementia sees increasing confusion and memory loss in the person.

Mr Wee recounted an incident in 2019, when his mother left the microwave on and went downstairs to meet her friends. When he came home to thick fumes, she told him it was haze. He later found the microwave burnt.

Ever since the incident, he has bought packed food for his mother.

He has to help her use the toilet, bathe and change into clean clothes frequently as she has incontinence and is unable to control her bladder.

“There are times I think: Is this my life? It’s a full-time job,” he said.