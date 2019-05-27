More body scanners at Changi Airport

Fourteen body scanners have been installed across the four terminals at Changi Airport, as part of moves to boost security amid increasing threat levels.

Terminal 4, which has four scanners, was the first to introduce the machines when it opened in October 2017.

Experts said body scanners that are able to detect items concealed under clothing within a few seconds help to reduce screening time, allowing busy airports like Changi to process travellers efficiently.

While the technology has been around for more than a decade, earlier models were rejected due to privacy and health concerns. To mitigate privacy concerns, body scanners now used at Changi and other airports do not detail the person's actual shape - just an outline.

