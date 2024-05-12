More alumni return to S’pore universities to study, but more support needed

SINGAPORE - Constraints like costs, work and family commitments hinder alumni to return for further studies, a survey by the National University of Singapore in 2023 found, although many of them are keen to keep learning.

More people are returning to their alma mater for further studies over the past few years, with government support and more alumni engagement, said the universities, in response to queries from The Straits Times, although they declined to provide figures.

But more can be done, said experts and alumni, suggesting that there could be more flexible learning options to help working adults balance commitments, more curated and relevant courses, and greater employer support.

Survey results showed that younger alumni cite cost and work commitments, while those in their 40s mention family commitments as barriers, said Associate Professor Chai Kah Hin, Associate Provost (Master’s Programmes & Lifelong Education) at NUS.

The 2023 survey, which involved more than 2,300 NUS alumni, was meant to better understand their needs and concerns regarding lifelong learning.

More specialised courses needed

Mr Liu Yongsheng, 35, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in naval architecture from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) in 2016, said he struggled to find a course that complemented his field of work.

“I deal with engineering issues related to marine, oil and gas, and often, the offerings are quite limited,” said Mr Liu, adding that others may then turn to generic offerings like personal development or data analytics.