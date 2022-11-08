Moon’s total eclipse tonight hard to see due to weather conditions, its position in sky

SINGAPORE - Those hoping to view the total eclipse of the Moon tonight should use binoculars as challenging sky conditions will make the uncommon event tricky to see, said astronomers.

While the lunar eclipse will begin around 6.15pm, the eclipsed Moon will be visible only when it rises above the horizon at 7pm due to Singapore’s geographical position.

The Moon will remain completely covered by the shadow of Earth until 7.40pm, and moon watchers can catch a sliver of this phenomenon before it ends at around 8.50pm.

But during that time, the Moon will likely be difficult to see, said Dr Koh Wee Ming, as the sky will still be bright and the Moon is already in total eclipse.

Dr Koh, a member of of the Astronomical Society of Singapore, said: “Objects appear blurred when you look over the horizon because the light passes through a lot of atmosphere.”

This is because light from the Moon scatters more due to the thicker band of atmospheric air molecules at the horizon, making the light less distinct than when the Moon is high up in the sky.

While the eclipse will be barely over the horizon and difficult to spot, Dr Koh recommends that Singapore viewers grab a pair of binoculars if they are keen to see the Moon.

Dr Koh said: “Although binoculars are thought to only ‘magnify’ objects in the distance, their big lenses in the front are also able to focus more light into our eyes, allowing us to see dim objects – such as the Moon in total eclipse.”

He added: “Coupled with gear, your best bet will be to find somewhere of high elevation that faces the east, with a clear view of the horizon.”

A person’s actual ability to see the eclipse will depend on more than just the viewing angle, said Ms Gerardyn Brittos, the founder of Stargazing Singapore, a Facebook page for astronomy aficionados.

She said: “Catching the eclipse will depend on more than just its presence. If the skies are cloudy or it is raining, the eclipse will not be visible.”

Singapore recorded its wettest October in 40 years, and the Meteorological Service Singapore projected that the rainy spell is set to continue into the first two weeks of November, with thundery showers expected on most days.

Ms Brittos added: “With the annual wet weather season during October till January currently ongoing, we understand that we might not be able to catch it... But we are keeping our fingers crossed regardless.”