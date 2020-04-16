Monsoon brings trash to S'pore's coast

The current north-east monsoon has brought with it a seasonal wave of debris washing up onto Singapore's shores, with the National Environment Agency (NEA) more than tripling the frequency of cleaning the recreational beaches along the northern coastline.

In contrast, the parks and public areas in local neighbourhoods are cleaner, with the littering problem reduced since the circuit breaker lockdown began on April 7.

Members from environmental conservation organisations and green communities have suggested that this could be a result of reduced public usage and heightened safe distancing measures, which lower human traffic.

Mr Tom Peacock-Nazil, 31, founder of Seven Clean Seas, a social enterprise focusing on environmental conservation, noted during his daily visits to East Coast Park that there used to be a lot more litter in public areas, such as around benches, and sometimes next to rubbish bins, before the circuit breaker period.

Ms Yii Hui Lee, 38, head of green community Guardians of Mother Earth, expects that neighbourhoods will be cleaner over the next few weeks as the circuit breaker continues until May 4.

The group has halted all clean-up programmes in places such as beaches and neighbourhoods since the start of the new measures.

"Many clean-up groups work closely with the NEA and the Public Hygiene Council for event planning to ensure enhanced effectiveness in keeping the environment clean, so this circuit breaker period would mean that NEA and the National Parks Board would have to be the main caretakers of Mother Nature," Ms Yii said.

Thanks to the monsoon season, NEA has had to step up the cleaning frequency of recreational beaches in the north from four times a week to twice daily.

New waves of debris from the open sea wash ashore during high tide twice a day, and the cleaners are unable to completely eliminate all flotsam on the beaches despite their best efforts, NEA said.

The north-east monsoon season stretches from November to April each year.

The increased frequency of clean-up will take place on beaches along the southern coastline when the south-west monsoon season starts next month. It usually lasts till October.

Drains in Meyer Road near East Coast Park appeared choked with debris as seawater moved in during high tide.

NEA said that all its drains are being cleaned at the same level during the circuit breaker period, and has assured the public that the likelihood of mosquito breeding in these drains is low, owing to the movement and salinity level of the water.

Yishun Dam, on the other hand, was another site of unsightly marine plastic pollution, with debris strewn along its shores and plastic trash floating in its waters.

The Straits Times has reached out to the authorities for more information.



