SINGAPORE – A group of monkeys were seen climbing up a building in Punggol Digital District on Feb 4, with the authorities warning the public to keep calm and maintain a safe distance if they see the primates.

A video posted on Facebook shows more than a dozen monkeys scaling the exterior of an office building, with Chinese-language media outlet Lianhe Zaobao reporting that they were spotted at about 9am on Feb 4.

In a media reply, JTC, which runs the digital district, said it is aware of long-tailed macaque sightings in the district, which includes Tower 98.

“The office space in Tower 98 is currently being fitted out and not yet occupied,” JTC said .

It added that it has not observed monkeys settling or remaining on the premises for extended periods, but is working with relevant authorities to reduce interactions between monkeys and built-up areas.

The first three levels of Tower 98 also houses the Punggol Coast Mall, with the building also slated to house a hotel.

In a separate media reply , the National Parks Board (NParks) said it is aware of the incident, and had “deployed guarding measures on the same day”.

It added that it uses a variety of measures to manage encounters with long-tailed macaques, which includes minimising human sources of food and enforcement against feeding, as well as removal of aggressive macaques and sterilisation for areas with more human-primate conflicts.

NParks’ w ildlife management group director How Choon Beng said: “Macaque-related feedback numbers for Punggol have dropped to an average of around 15 cases a month in the last quarter of 2025, as compared to around 60 cases per month in the first quarter.”

This comes after it started a sterilisation programme in the area, including Coney Island Park, in 2023, following “extensive research and assessments”.

It was previously reported that NParks received around 200 reports relating to macaques in Punggol , b etween Sept 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

NParks added in its latest media reply that it will continue its community outreach efforts on what to do when encountering macaques, and ways to reduce their food sources.

Also among its measures are regular “monkey guarding patrols to herd the troop back into forested areas”, and is exploring strategies such as natural barriers to deter the monkeys from entering built-up areas.

When encountering macaques in the open, NParks advises the public to: