Monkey business at Punggol Settlement: Nuisance to restaurants, amusement to patrons

But Mr Lim stressed that the monkeys have not been aggressive and do not disturb customers, an observation agreed by House of Seafood’s Mr Ng, as well as two other business owners The Straits Times spoke to.

Mr Ryan Lee, group director of wildlife management at National Parks Board (NParks), said the monkeys are long-tailed macaques, likely from the Coney Island Park and forest patches in the area.

The forest fringe creatures move between forest patches in search of food and territory, he said.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, the co-chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said there has been extensive clearing of vegetation in Punggol for housing.

“With the loss of habitats and connectivity, there is a high likelihood for their (relatively large) troop to disperse and find new pockets of habitats. It may not mean an increase in population, but an increase in visibility,” she said.

Businesses at The Punggol Settlement have had to adapt their operations to make sure that the monkeys do not steal food from their premises.

For example, staff of House of Seafood and Punggol Seafood quickly clear the tables outdoors once the customers leave so that monkeys do not get attracted by leftover food.

Staff at Relax Bar on the second floor do not leave their rubbish bins in the open to prevent the primates from rummaging through them for food, said its manager, who gave his name only as Edison.

Mr Lee said that as native fruit-bearing trees are natural sources of food for the macaques, NParks has carried out habitat enhancement efforts at Coney Island Park by planting more native fruiting species.

“We strongly urge members of the public not to feed macaques as it alters their natural foraging behaviour and habituates them to human presence and relying on humans for an easy source of food,” said Mr Lee.

He added that in areas where macaque encounters often occur, mitigation measures used include ensuring proper waste disposal, harvesting fruit trees and installing monkey-proof fittings.

Long-term population measures, such as sterilisation, are being carefully studied and will be implemented where suitable.

Ms Boopal added that once the macaques learn that food access is not easy, they will instead spend time foraging in the nature.

Though the primates have caused damage to businesses at The Punggol Settlement, they have become mini-attractions to some eateries there.

Punggol Seafood’s Mr Lim and Mr Vijay Nadarajan, 27, second-floor bar and restaurant Georges By The Bay’s captain, said some of their customers also take photographs and videos if they spot monkeys.

Mr Nadarajan said that about 20 monkeys appear on the trees about twice or thrice weekly. They usually arrive at about 4.30pm to 5pm, and leave by about 7pm or 7.30pm.

Added House of Seafood’s Mr Ng: “Especially during the weekends, some diners, including families with children, visit the restaurant to observe and take photographs and videos of the monkeys.”

Some diners prefer the outdoor seating for the sea breeze and to observe the monkeys on trees, he said.

“We respect animals, and we do not disturb them or harm them. The monkeys are harmless. We can coexist with them.”