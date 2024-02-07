Health Check Podcast

Monitoring your heart with your phone

In this episode, find out how one can make use of wearable devices and just how accurate they are. PHOTO: PEXELS
Clin Assoc Prof Ching Chi Keong speaking in the ST podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PENELOPE LEE
Updated
16 min ago
Published
16 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Today, we can easily find heart rate monitors in wearable devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers. As Singapore shifts the centre of gravity in healthcare from acute hospitals to the community with its preventive care strategy Healthier SG, such wearable technology will likely become more popular as they enable us to take charge of our health. 

In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Clin Assoc Prof Ching Chi Keong, a Senior Consultant at the National Heart Centre Singapore about how one can make use of these devices and just how accurate they are.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 How do ECG readings taken with a smart watch compare with a traditional ECG done in a medical setting. How accurate are they? 

3:41 Interpreting the results of an ECG reading on your phone and what it means to have a sinus rhythm

11:09 When should you seek medical help? 

14:35 Which group of people should use wearable devices to monitor their heart rate?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

---

---

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

