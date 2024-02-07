Monitoring your heart with your phone

In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Clin Assoc Prof Ching Chi Keong, a Senior Consultant at the National Heart Centre Singapore about how one can make use of these devices and just how accurate they are.

1:55 How do ECG readings taken with a smart watch compare with a traditional ECG done in a medical setting. How accurate are they?

3:41 Interpreting the results of an ECG reading on your phone and what it means to have a sinus rhythm

11:09 When should you seek medical help?

14:35 Which group of people should use wearable devices to monitor their heart rate?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

