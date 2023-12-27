Money mule hiring spree goes digital as crime syndicates turn to Telegram

SINGAPORE - The job applicants are promised at least $500 a month, and the process of filling up the forms with personal information is painless, except for the part asking for confidential banking details.

Employers usually won’t ask applicants to divulge the 16 digit-number of their automated teller machine (ATM) card, including the confidential personal identification number (PIN), and details like their mother’s maiden name.

But getting such information this way is not part of a scam. However, it is part of a recruitment process for money mules – people who allow criminals to control their bank accounts or help them perform illegal transactions.

With the popularity of platforms like Telegram – which allow people to remain anonymous – syndicates have been able to hire foot soldiers with ease, and money mule numbers are on the rise.

In 2019, the number of people arrested or investigated by the police for money mule offences was more than 1,000.

The next year, it went up four times to more than 4,800 people.

In 2021, numbers nearly doubled, when more than 7,500 people were rounded up. In 2022, more than 7,800 people were nabbed for money mule offences.

Between January and June 2023, more than 4,700 people were arrested or investigated for being money mules.

A study by the Singapore Police Force in 2023 involving 113 money mules linked to scam cases reported between 2020 and 2022 found that about 45 per cent were 25 years old and younger.

In April 2023, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said it was worrying to see so many people – some as young as 10 – getting arrested for being money mules.

Getting them young

Platforms like Telegram – popular with young people – are quickly becoming favourites with recruiters of money mules, who appear to have stepped up efforts to enlist new helpers.

Over the course of a week in November, The Straits Times observed many advertisements being circulated all day in several Telegram groups and channels known for peddling illegal services, sometimes in the span of just minutes.

The ads do not waste time with code words – and instead openly ask for bank accounts to “rent”. The amount that money mules stand to earn and the recruiter’s username are also included in the ad.