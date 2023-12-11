Money laundering case: Accused Zhang Ruijin denied bail a second time

SINGAPORE – A judge has denied bail for Zhang Ruijin, one of the accused in the money laundering case, saying the length of investigations is not so inordinately long that it is prejudicial to Zhang.

He was arrested on Aug 15 and has been in custody since.

The hearing on Dec 11 was his second application for bail.

Zhang’s lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam told the court on Dec 11 the prosecution cannot continue to rely on the argument that there is a risk of collusion while investigations are ongoing to deny his client bail.

“My client has been remanded for four months and the prosecution is unable to state when investigations will end. My client cannot be remanded indefinitely,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gan Ee Kiat said it has only been about 1½ months since Zhang’s previous bail review in October and the “mere passage of time” does not constitute a material change in the accused’s circumstances to justify granting him bail.

He added that the investigation officer has scheduled three interviews with Zhang later in December, and plans to schedule more sessions with him in January 2024.

DPP Gan said: “This case is very complex, there are many moving parts with nine other accused persons and some people of interest overseas.

“We are doing all we can to expedite investigations, but the authorities will need more time. We cannot commit to a timeline at the moment.”

The DPP added that based on affidavits by the investigating officers, there is evidence to show Zhang is linked to other accused persons in the case and that there are several individuals overseas helping him manage his wealth.

“The accused has not identified (those overseas individuals) satisfactorily and the risk of collusion and contamination of evidence is very much at play,” he said.