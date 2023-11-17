Money laundering accused lied about being a fugitive from China; S’pore court rejects bail request

SINGAPORE – Money laundering suspect Chen Qingyuan was denied bail on Friday, with the court calling him out for lying to the authorities about his status as a fugitive from China.

Chen, an accused in the $2.8 billion money laundering probe in Singapore, is listed in a wanted notice, with the authorities in China looking to arrest him over fraud allegations.

In arguing against granting Chen bail, investigation officer (IO) Poon Chee Ming from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) described Chen as a high flight risk.

He added that the Chinese national, who also holds passports from Cambodia and Dominica, is a fugitive from the law.

But Chen, in his affidavit, said it was “entirely untrue” that he is wanted by the Chinese authorities, adding that he was “entirely unsure” of the basis for the IO to make the claim.

His lawyer, Mr Gary Low from Drew and Napier, said the wanted notice submitted by the IO had come from a dubious source – an anonymous post on a Chinese Internet platform – and urged the court to give it no weight.

In response, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Foo Shi Hao said the wanted notice in question contains Chen’s name and identification number, as well as his household registration and address in China.

The DPP added that Chen himself had earlier admitted to the IO that he avoided travelling back to China because of his status as a wanted person.

At least two other accused persons in the probe – Su Wenqiang and Vang Shuiming, also known as Wang Shuiming – are wanted by the authorities in China for their alleged involvement in illegal online gambling activities.

Cambodian national Su Wenqiang, 31, currently faces two money laundering charges in Singapore.

Turkish national Wang Shuiming, 42, faces five charges – one count of using a forged document and four counts of money laundering.

Chen, 33, faces four charges relating to possessing cash, bank accounts, cars and cryptocurrency worth more than $8 million said to represent benefits from criminal conduct.

Each charge carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to $500,000.