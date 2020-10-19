Money FM Podcasts of the week: Dissecting Asian and US stocks ahead of the US election

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.PHOTO: AFP
Transforming businesses and building the youth for our future (featuring Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Alvin Tan)

Yield generating asset classes (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, REIT (real estate investment trust) specialist and independent financial advisor)

Health Suites: Shoulder tap to a stronger heart (featuring Mr Lim Kiat, senior nutritionist at Singapore Heart Foundation)

Reviving the construction sector post Covid-19 (featuring Dr Teo Ho Pin, a former member of parliament and the former mayor of the northwest district)

Christine Amour-Levar on her new programme: We Can Be Heroes (featuring  Ms Christine Amour-Levar, founding partner, Women on a Mission)

