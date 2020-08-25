Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Aug 24)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

Embrace technology to enable supply chain resilience (featuring Mr Dan Roberts, global head of business banking at HSBC)

Why the US is losing the 5G battle to China (featuring Mr Paul Schulte, Author of The Race for 5G Supremacy)

Members at the heart of HomeTeam NS’ digital clubhouse (featuring Ms Agnes Eu, chief executive at HomeTeamNS)

The Fair Retrenchment Framework (featuring Dr Koh Poh Koon, Deputy Secretary-General of the Labour Movement, NTUC)

Jeya Ayadurai on what the 75th Anniversary of VJ Day means to Singapore (featuring Mr Jeya Ayadurai, director of the Battlebox and Singapore History Consultants & former director of The Changi Museum)