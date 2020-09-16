Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Aug 14)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

Ensuring MNCs stay confident in the Singapore brand post Covid-19 (featuring Mr Victor Mills, chief executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce)

Paktor’s founder and M17 non-executive chairman Joseph Phua on leading like a human being (featuring Mr Joseph, founder, Paktor, non-executive chairman, M17)

Bolstering the financial safety net of employees amid economic uncertainty (featuring Mr Wong Keng Fye, head of human capital at Maybank Singapore)

Recovery and renewal for Singapore’s businesses and workers (featuring Dr Tan See Leng, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister of Manpower and Second Minister of Trade and Industry)

How three theatre companies came together during the pandemic (featuring Mr Ivan Heng, founding artistic director of Wild Rice, Mr Gaurav Kripalani, artistic director of the Singapore Repertory Theatre, and Mr Adrian Pang, co-artistic director of Pangdemonium Theatre Company)