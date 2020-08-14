Money FM: Podcasts of the week (10 August)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

Taking advantage of digital marketing amidst Covid-19 (featuring Mr Jim Ng, general manager at Best SEO Marketing)

Are there investing opportunities for S-Reits and banking stocks? (featuring Mr Jacob Doo, chief investment officer at Envysion Wealth Management)

The future of sustainability and mobility from BMW Group (featuring Dr Thomas Becker, head of sustainability and mobility in the BMW Group)

Mary Buffett on how to look for value in the current market (featuring Ms Mary Buffett, author of books such as 7 Secrets To Investing Like Warren Buffett and The Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio)

Minister of State Desmond Tan on tackling the issue of dengue (featuring Mr Desmond Tan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)