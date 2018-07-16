Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - special envoy for International Water Affairs for the Netherlands

Mr Henk Ovink, special envoy for International Water Affairs from The Netherlands, gives his key takeaways after the Singapore International Water Week.
Published
Jul 16, 2018, 3:00 pm SGT

The Hot Seat

Duration: 19 mins

Synopsis: Mr Henk Ovink, special envoy for International Water Affairs from The Netherlands, gives his key takeaways after the recent Singapore International Water Week from July 8-12.

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

Topics: 

