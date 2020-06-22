Money FM Podcast: Special interview with Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua

Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, shares more about the Community Development Council Vouchers scheme that helps up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households.
Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, shares more about the Community Development Council Vouchers scheme that helps up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
Jun 22, 2020, 5:00 pm SGT

Money FM Podcast: Special interview with Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua

16:00 mins

Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak with Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District.

She shares more about the Community Development Council Vouchers scheme that helps up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households with daily expenses while supporting local merchants and hawkers.
 
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content