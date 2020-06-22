Money FM Podcast: Special interview with Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua
16:00 mins
Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak with Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District.
She shares more about the Community Development Council Vouchers scheme that helps up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households with daily expenses while supporting local merchants and hawkers.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
