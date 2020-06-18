Money FM Podcast: Low code applications key to business agility and resilience
12:45 mins
Synopsis: Low code can be described as automating the artisanal process of building software. In Mind Your Business, host Howie Lim speaks with Mr Mark Weaser, Apac vice-president for Outsystems, about navigating Covid-19 with a low-code application.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
