Money FM Podcast: Low code applications key to business agility and resilience

12:45 mins

Synopsis: Low code can be described as automating the artisanal process of building software. In Mind Your Business, host Howie Lim speaks with Mr Mark Weaser, Apac vice-president for Outsystems, about navigating Covid-19 with a low-code application.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg