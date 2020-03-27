Money FM Podcast: Global Covid-19 situation

Weekend Mornings: Global Covid-19 situation

14:25 mins

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Dr. Ben Rolfe, CEO, Communicable Disease Threats Initiative about the current COVID-19 situation globally, the need for Social Distancing, and how we can protect ourselves from the virus as well as the impact it is having on Singapore.

