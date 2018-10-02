Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - The team behind NTUC Income's viral video Best Gift for Your Child

Coffee with Claressa - The team behind NTUC Income's viral video Best Gift for Your Child

Synopsis: NTUC Income's video Best Gift for Your Child has racked over 10 million views so far. We speak to the team behind this advertisement - NTUC Income chief marketing officer Marcus Chew, and BBH Singapore creative directors Khairul Mondzi and Janson Choo.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

