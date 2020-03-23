Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Singapore SME retailers come together to help one another

The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore SME retailers come together to help one another

11:53 mins

Synopsis: Despite the drop in business, some local retailers are coming together to provide support and some relief to their workers during this COVID-19 outbreak. Logan Wong, founder, Pure Senses shares more about the COVID-19 Pledge, cash allowance and how other SMEs can sign up to be part of this initiative.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

