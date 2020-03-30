Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Resilience Budget– helping Singapore’s businesses stay afloat

The Breakfast Huddle: Resilience Budget– helping Singapore’s businesses stay afloat

16:42 mins

Synopsis: Addressing immediate challenges, the Resilience Budget will tackle the 3 Cs on business owners’ minds – cash flow, cost, and credit, in addition to offering help to specific sectors affected by Covid-19. Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation talks about the effectiveness of these initiatives by the Singapore government to its people and businesses would help the nation avoid an impending recession.

