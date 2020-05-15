Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Digitally creating lasting memories for loved ones

Weekend Mornings: Digitally creating lasting memories for loved ones

10:59 mins

Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Mr Chua Teck Hiong, co-founder and director of NextLifeBook, about his new digital platform for people to capture memories and celebrate family milestones, even when they have passed on.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg