Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Covid-19 Solidarity Budget; Getting support for your SME

Prime Time: Covid-19 Solidarity Budget; Getting support for your SME

15:29 mins

Synopsis: SGTech supports digital adoption among local small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and is organising a series of webinar sessions on tools SMEs can tap on during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ivan Chang, co-opted councillor at SGTech, joins hosts Howie Lim and Bernard Lim to discuss how SME owners can access support.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

