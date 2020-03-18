Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Building a home with opportunities for all

Workday Afternoon: Building a home with opportunities for all

23:47 mins

Synopsis: A special post-budget conversation with Ms. Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth. The Minister shares plans to expand on programmes that will benefit our children and youth, our elderly as well as with volunteerism. Minister Fu also speaks about assistance MCCY plans for sectors that have been affected by Covid-19.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

