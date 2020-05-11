Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Aims of the MaritimeSG Together package

The Breakfast Huddle: Aims of the MaritimeSG Together package

14:01 mins

Synopsis: Mr Tan Beng Tee, assistant chief executive (Development) of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, comes on the show to share how the maritime sector has been affected by Covid-19 and he explains the aim of the MaritimeSG Together Package.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg