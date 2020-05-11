Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Aims of the MaritimeSG Together package

The Breakfast Huddle: Aims of the MaritimeSG Together package
14:01 mins
Synopsis: Mr Tan Beng Tee, assistant chief executive (Development) of Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, comes on the show to share how the maritime sector has been affected by Covid-19 and he explains the aim of the MaritimeSG Together Package.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
