Money FM 89.3 and Temasek Poly launch Money Manager podcast series for youth

SINGAPORE - SPH's Money FM 89.3 radio station and Temasek Polytechnic have launched a new "capsule" podcast series to help young people improve their financial literacy.

The new Money Manager series features 19 episodes produced by Temasek Polytechnic students.

Each two-minute episode features an interview with a professional from a particular field who provides relevant information and advice to help young people, including working adults, gain a better understanding of topics such as budgeting, inflation, insurance and investment.

Other topics include the differences between debit and credit cards, retirement planning and buying a home for the first time.

Money FM 89.3 programme director Loretta Lopez said: "At Money FM 89.3, we understand that navigating your finances can be daunting early on and education plays a critical role in arming young students and adults with the tools they need to make informed decisions.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Temasek Polytechnic on this meaningful project. The students have put a significant amount of effort into the production of this series and in addressing issues that they feel are relevant to their peers and young working adults."

Ms Tan Siew Kim, director of Temasek Polytechnic's School of Business, said the polytechnic firmly believes in providing its students with a well-rounded educational experience that maximises both academic learning as well as personal enrichment and growth.

"It is our privilege to partner with Money FM 89.3 on the Money Manager series with 19 financial literacy podcast capsules to help youth make more informed financial decisions and lead a financially stable lifestyle," she said.

"Knowing that the students' works have contributed to building a financially more inclusive and resilient community is indeed heartening."

Money Manager episodes can be found on Google and Apple podcast apps, Spotify and the SPH Radio app Awedio.