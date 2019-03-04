Monday morning fire near Lim Chu Kang cemetery expected to last through the night

SINGAPORE - A vegetation fire near Lim Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery that started on Monday morning (March 4) is expected to last through the night, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

SCDF said on Monday evening that it responded to an alert on the fire at about 7.05am the same day. The blaze involved piles of timber waste and was approximately the size of one football field in length.

"Due to the slow burning, deep-seated fire, coupled with the abundance of nearby thick vegetation and windy conditions, the prolonged firefighting operations are... still ongoing," said the SCDF in its Facebook post at 8.23pm.

As the nearest fire hydrants are about 2km from the fire, 25 firefighters from the Special Rescue Unit had to manually lay hoses across the distance to maintain a constant water supply for firefighting, said the SCDF.

Portable pumps were also set up at intermediate points to boost the water pressure for effective firefighting, it added.

A total of eight emergency vehicles and 52 firefighters had been deployed as of Monday evening, and three water jets were being used to bring the fire under control.

SCDF said that an on-site rest area was set up for the firefighters to take turns to recuperate.

Annual statistics released by the SCDF last month said that nearly 600 vegetation fires occurred in 2018, an increase of nearly 60 per cent compared to 368 in the previous year.

This was largely due to the dry weather in February last year, which had 213 vegetation fires compared to 17 during the same period in 2017, said the SCDF.