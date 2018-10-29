Monday morning monkey sighting at Changi Airport Terminal 3; animal captured by Acres

Videos of the monkey in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Monday morning (Oct 29) were uploaded to Facebook.
Videos of the monkey in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Monday morning (Oct 29) were uploaded to Facebook.SCREENGRAB: FACEBOOK/SAWAL WAREN
Published
37 min ago
Updated
12 min ago
timgoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - In today's tight security climate, the airport is no place for monkey business.

However, it appears that one furry little creature did not get the message.

Several videos circulating on social media on Monday (Oct 29) showed a monkey roaming around the check-in area at Changi Airport Terminal 3's departure hall.

Videos of the monkey were uploaded to Facebook on Monday. In one clip, the monkey is seen on a high structure making its way towards a leaf-covered wall in the terminal.

A spokesman for Changi Airport Group confirmed the Monday morning monkey sighting.

Changi Airport said it sought the assistance of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which captured the monkey safely.

The airport spokesman added that there was no disruption to airport operations during the incident.

Topics: 

Branded Content