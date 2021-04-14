MOM warns of phishing scam seeking contact details from recipients

SINGAPORE - A fake e-mail purportedly from the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement group, which sought contact details from recipients for a vaccination exercise, has been circulating online, the ministry said.

In a Facebook post, MOM warned the public about the phishing e-mail and asked those who received it to lodge police reports.

"MOM would like to advise members of the public who received the e-mail to ignore it and not to respond, download the attachments or click on any links," it said.

The public should use the official MOM website for information and transactions with the ministry, it added.

This is not the first time MOM has warned of a phishing e-mail.

Last June, MOM warned that a potential phishing campaign designed to steal personal data as well as the financial information of individuals and companies was being planned by hackers using a fake MOM e-mail address.

The ministry said it had received information that the campaign targeted businesses, and reminded the public to use only its official website for all matters related to MOM.