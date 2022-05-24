MOM warns of fake e-mail asking for pay declaration

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has issued a scam alert over e-mails purporting to be from its officers.

In a Facebook post yesterday, MOM said a fake e-mail has been circulating that appears to be sent from its Labour Relations and Workplaces Division, and is attached with a zip file of a form for recipients to declare they have received their salary from their employer.

The scam e-mail, shown in a screenshot in MOM's Facebook post, claims that the ministry requires all employers to submit a monthly declaration to ensure all workers are paid their salary in a timely manner.

Recipients are instructed to fill in the attached declaration form to indicate whether they have been paid their salary for the month of April and to submit the form before the end of May.

MOM said this is a scam, and that it does not send e-mails with zip file attachments.

Members of the public are advised to immediately lodge a police report if they have been affected by this scam.

In an advisory on its website, MOM said the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 if they know of any suspicious e-mails or calls.

It said that MOM-related information and e-services can be found only on its official website at https://www.mom.gov.sg

The ministry also reminded the public to be alert and to make sure that the website visited does not use a similar but fake URL.

MOM added that it will not ask for financial information over the phone.