MOM to quiz CEOs of firms linked to Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

SINGAPORE – The chief executive of construction and engineering company Woh Hup and his counterpart at Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering will have to personally account to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for the Fuji Xerox Towers building collapse.
They will also have to take responsibility for rectification works at the demolition site.
One worker was killed after a reinforced concrete wall, which measured about 10m long and 3.8m high, collapsed onto the street during demolition on Thursday.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said: “Every workplace incident is a sombre reminder that we cannot take workplace safety and health for granted.
“We may have exited the heightened safety period, but we must continue to stay vigilant.”
He was referring to the eight-month period imposed on companies here in a bid to curb the rise in work-related deaths and injuries.
Woh Hup is the occupier of the Tanjong Pagar site where the incident occurred, and Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering employed Mr Vinoth Kumar, the Indian national who was killed.
The 20-year-old was pinned under 2m of debris, and his body was only recovered after more than six hours of search and rescue operations.
Mr Zaqy said MOM, which has launched an investigation of the incident, has instructed Woh Hup to stop all works at the site.
“The CEOs of both the occupier and employer will also be required to personally account to MOM and take responsibility for rectifications,” he added.
Mr Zaqy noted that Aik Sun has been in touch with Mr Vinoth’s next-of-kin, and will assist them with compensation under the Workplace Injury Compensation Act.
He added that the ministry is reaching out to the victim’s co-workers to render support.
The Act allows employees to make claims for work-related injuries or diseases without having to file a civil suit under common law.
According to the MOM website, the family or dependents of a deceased employee can receive compensation of between $76,000 to $225,000, calculated based on the worker’s age and average monthly income.
Meanwhile, National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong has called for an urgent and comprehensive investigation to find out what caused the wall to collapse.
In a Facebook post on Friday, he said the probe should encompass all aspects of the project, including planning, risk assessment, worker training, supervision and compliance with safety regulations.
Mr Yong said demolition projects inherently involve significant risks and potential hazards, both to the workers and those in the surrounding vicinity.
He added that incidents like the one on Thursday can potentially cause mass casualties and urged all construction sites doing high-risk work to take immediate action to ensure the safety of their workers.
Such measures include reviewing safety protocols to ensure that workers involved in demolition works are adequately protected. If there are deficiencies, companies must take steps such as improving structural evaluations.
Said Mr Yong: “Despite a slowdown in the number of workplace fatalities reported to date in 2023, it remains crucial to alleviate all potential risks as every worker deserves a safe workplace.
“Every fatality deeply impacts the lives of the workers and their families who often rely on them as the sole breadwinner.”
When The Straits Times visited the demolition site at 80 Anson Road at about 10.45am on Friday, the place was cordoned off to the public. Construction workers paced outside as auxiliary police officers patrolled the area.
A Building and Construction Authority (BCA) representative, who was at the scene, said that BCA officers, along with those from the MOM would arrive later in the day.
During lunchtime, curious onlookers working in the area were observed crossing the traffic light at Bernam Street to look at the demolition site.
At about 2pm, three MOM officers arrived wearing body cameras. At least five police officers also arrived in a police van. The MOM officers went into the site wearing safety helmets and left after about two hours.
The Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said in a Facebook post that it will offer financial help to Mr Vinoth’s family.
“We will extend an ex-gratia pay out through the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund to provide interim financial assistance to help his next-of-kin to tide over while they await compensation from the Work Injury Compensation Act,” MWC said.
MWC said it has contacted Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering to find out more about the incident. It will also provide counselling services to workers working near the accident when the need arises.
“It is our aim to ensure that no worker is left alone in the aftermath of such distressing incidents and we stand ready to provide comprehensive assistance,” MWC said.
Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering has remained mum since the incident occurred, even going so far as to delete all its content on its Facebook page, and renaming its account to DSA PL.
The firm’s management was not present at its office at Sungei Kadut Crescent when ST visited on Friday morning. They were unwilling to comment when a receptionist tried to contact them.
Site occupier Woh Hup said in a statement on Friday morning that it was unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.
In its statement, it said it is working with the relevant authorities on their investigations and will support Mr Vinoth’s family in any way it can.
As the site occupier, Woh Hup has control over the premises, but demolition works were carried out by Aik Sun, with the location meant to be redeveloped into the mixed-use Newport Plaza.
A person claiming to be a representative from the demolition firm was present at the mortuary in Singapore General Hospital on Friday afternoon when Mr Vinoth’s grand-uncle arrived to claim the young man’s body.
The representative declined to comment.
- Additional reporting by BNB Diviyadhaarshini and Christine Siow