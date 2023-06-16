MOM to quiz CEOs of firms linked to Tanjong Pagar worksite collapse

SINGAPORE – The chief executive of construction and engineering company Woh Hup and his counterpart at Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering will have to personally account to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for the Fuji Xerox Towers building collapse.

They will also have to take responsibility for rectification works at the demolition site.

One worker was killed after a reinforced concrete wall, which measured about 10m long and 3.8m high, collapsed onto the street during demolition on Thursday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said: “Every workplace incident is a sombre reminder that we cannot take workplace safety and health for granted.

“We may have exited the heightened safety period, but we must continue to stay vigilant.”

He was referring to the eight-month period imposed on companies here in a bid to curb the rise in work-related deaths and injuries.

Woh Hup is the occupier of the Tanjong Pagar site where the incident occurred, and Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering employed Mr Vinoth Kumar, the Indian national who was killed.

The 20-year-old was pinned under 2m of debris, and his body was only recovered after more than six hours of search and rescue operations.

Mr Zaqy said MOM, which has launched an investigation of the incident, has instructed Woh Hup to stop all works at the site.

“The CEOs of both the occupier and employer will also be required to personally account to MOM and take responsibility for rectifications,” he added.

Mr Zaqy noted that Aik Sun has been in touch with Mr Vinoth’s next-of-kin, and will assist them with compensation under the Workplace Injury Compensation Act.

He added that the ministry is reaching out to the victim’s co-workers to render support.