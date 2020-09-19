MOM to consider easing alcohol ban in dorms, but checks to continue for now

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will consider allowing the consumption of alcohol in migrant worker dormitories as the Covid-19 situation in dorms stabilises, but in the meantime will step up checks to prevent alcohol and cigarettes being smuggled in.

The ministry was responding to media queries after a 74-second video clip, taken on Tuesday at Tuas View Dormitory, surfaced online showing three Certis auxiliary police officers pouring confiscated alcohol into a drain.

Certis has said that the three officers acted inappropriately, adding that they were counselled and redeployed to other duties.

Responding to media queries, Certis said its investigations found the officers had helped with the disposal of the alcohol following a request from the dormitory operator.

"We have also reiterated to all officers deployed for Covid-19 operations at the dormitories to remain focused on their primary role in maintaining order and safety of the residents in the dormitories. All prohibited items would be handed over to the dormitory operators," Certis said yesterday.

"Certis will fully cooperate and assist with the relevant authorities for any follow-up action."

MOM said yesterday that it, along with the police, was aware of cases where unauthorised alcohol and cigarettes had made their way into dorms over the past few months.

"These activities were put to a stop promptly and stern actions have been taken against the residents involved, including imposition of administrative penalties by the dormitory operators," it said.

MOM noted that before the Covid-19 pandemic, dorm residents were allowed to consume alcohol and smoke in designated areas within the buildings, but were prohibited from drinking in their rooms.

The sale and consumption of alcohol have been suspended with the pandemic to avoid any potential "law and order issues", said MOM.

"As the Covid-19 situation stabilises in the dormitories, MOM, in consultation with the dormitory operators, will consider gradually relaxing the rules and allow moderate consumption of alcohol within the dormitory premises," it added.

"In the meantime, the authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with the dormitory operators to implement measures to prevent recurrence (of smuggling activities), including stepping up checks of persons and vehicles entering the dormitories."

Yesterday, The New Paper reported that smuggled alcohol and cigarettes were being sold at marked-up prices - up to four times their usual - in certain dorms.

But dorm operators interviewed said the problem was not widespread.

Centurion Corporation, which operates five dorms, said there were nine cases from May to this month of residents trying to bring alcohol or cigarettes into dorms over fences.

"These were small quantities for personal consumption, and there is no evidence to suggest they were intended for wider sales to other residents," said its spokesman.

He noted that the items were legally purchased, so while smuggling them might have contravened dormitory house rules, the residents did not break the law. In such cases, the items are confiscated and destroyed, the offender is fined between $50 and $100, and the employer is informed.

Mr Jack Ng, who manages the 1,270-bed Hulett Dormitory, said there have been only two cases of smuggling in his dorm since April.

Site supervisor and dorm resident Kandan Gopinath, 41, used to drink alcohol about twice a week, especially at night after a long day's work.

He said he understood that safe distancing issues could arise if groups are allowed to gather to drink alcohol in the dorms. "Maybe one way is to limit drinking to one or two cans (of beer), or to a few hours on weekends," he added.