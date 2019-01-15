MOM investigating Republic Plaza incident after 4 workers in gondola 58 storeys high slam into facade

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has suspended all cleaning works for the facade of Republic Plaza in Raffles Place after four workers were spotted swinging precariously on a gondola last Wednesday (Jan 9).

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry also said that it is investigating the incident.

Witnesses told citizen journalism website Stomp on Monday there were four men standing on the gondola 58 storeys high at about 2.30pm, when the gondola slammed into a glass window a few times.

Videos show the workers repeatedly looking upwards as they gondola sways. They are also seen holding on to the sides of the gondola and trying to stabilise themselves.

As the gondola approaches the window, one of the workers is also seen pushing his hand against the building facade.

The men appear to have cleaning equipment with them.

A witness, who gave her name only as April, said: "These brave men mustered a smile despite being clearly petrified each time the gondola slammed into the building.

"I don't think this is normal. It was scary watching this."

Republic Plaza, which is owned by City Developments Limited (CDL), is 280m high and has 66 storeys.

It is one of the tallest skyscrapers in Singapore, according to CDL's website.