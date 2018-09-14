MOM investigating cases of maids being 'sold' on online marketplace Carousell

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating cases of maids being "sold" on online retail platform Carousell.

In a statement on Friday evening (Sept 14), the ministry said that it is "aware of cases where foreign domestic workers are being marketed inappropriately on... Carousell".

"We are investigating these cases, and have arranged for these listings to be taken down," it added.

In listings put up by user @maid.recruitment, the faces of several maids, allegedly from Indonesia, were posted.

Some of the profiles even indicate that the maids have been "sold".

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Carousell spokesman said such listings are not allowed on the marketplace in accordance with its community guidelines.

"Although no actual sale was transacted, the listings implied restricted transactions, and if detected, these will be removed from the marketplace. In this instance, we are assisting the authorities with their investigations," the spokesman added.

Carousell also said that it has since suspended the account and removed the listings.

In its statement, the MOM said that advertising maids like commodities is unacceptable and an offence under the Employment Agencies Act.

If found guilty under this law, an employment agency can face demerit points and have its licence suspended or revoked.

MOM added that it is also a serious offence to conduct employment agency activities without a valid licence.

Offenders can be fined up to $80,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Anyone who uses the services provided by an unlicensed employment agency can also be fined up to $5,000.

The Carousell spokesman said: "This is the first of such listings we've come across, and we strongly urge our users to flag any other suspicious listings to us... We are committed to protecting the safety of our users and are continually improving our technologies for early detection of prohibited listings."

Additional reporting by Ng Huiwen