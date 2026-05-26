MOM investigating after helper seen cleaning window on 24th-floor ledge at Lentor condo

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The incident took place at 1 Lentor Central on May 14 at about 10am.

SINGAPORE – A domestic helper was seen standing on a ledge outside a high-floor condominium unit at 1 Lentor Central to clean a window.

The incident, which is under investigation, allegedly took place on the 24th floor of Lentor Modern on May 14 at about 10am.

Two Stomp readers, who did not give their names, shared a video and photos showing the woman standing on a narrow ledge while using a long-handled wiper to clean the exterior windows.

One of the readers said the images were first shared by another resident in a group chat. “I was shocked when I saw this and worried for the helper,” he said.

In response to a Stomp query, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said: “MOM is aware of an incident involving a migrant domestic worker (MDW) who was observed to be working in unsafe conditions at Lentor Central, and is investigating the matter.”

MOM reminded employers that they are responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of their domestic helpers at all times.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers of MDWs are required to provide safe working conditions.

Employers who breach these requirements can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to 12 months. They may also be barred from employing an MDW. STOMP