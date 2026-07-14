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MOM instructs firm to stop manhole cover replacement works after 2 workers are injured in flash fire

Two workers from Hong Hock Global were injured when a flash fire occurred in a sewer manhole in Tuas that morning.

SINGAPORE – A company, whose employees were injured while attempting to replace a manhole cover on a pavement, has been instructed by the Ministry of Manpower to stop all similar work until the cause of the July 10 incident has been established and measures are in place to prevent a recurrence.

Two workers from Hong Hock Global were injured when a flash fire occurred in a sewer manhole in Tuas that morning.

The workers were carrying out replacement works on a manhole cover near the junction of Jalan Buroh and Pioneer Road when the fire occurred while they were hacking the cement around the manhole, said MOM in response to queries from The Straits Times .

The pair suffered burn injuries and were taken to the Singapore General Hospital. One worker has since been discharged, while the other remains warded for observation, said MOM.

Besides instructing the company to stop work, MOM has also directed Hong Hock Global to review and strengthen its risk assessment and safety procedures for such works before they resume.

MOM said: “Underground infrastructure such as sewerage and waste pipes are known to produce flammable gases.

“Hence employers carrying out works on such infrastructure must conduct comprehensive risk assessments before work commences and implement appropriate risk-control measures to protect workers against fire and explosion hazards.

“Workers should also be adequately briefed on the hazards and safe-work procedures and be provided with the necessary supervision.”

MOM added that it is investigating the incident.