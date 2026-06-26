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There have been 21 workplace fatalities so far in 2026, up from 18 over the same period in 2025.

SINGAPORE – Seven workers have died in five workplace accidents in the last four weeks, bringing the total number of workplace fatalities to 21 so far in 2026.

There were 18 workplace deaths over the same period in 2025.

The Ministry of Manpower, in a statement on June 26, said: “The close succession of incidents is cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to workplace safety requirements.”

That is why it is rolling out a number of workplace safety measures, with the support of Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce agencies, it added.

First, MOM is calling for a voluntary safety timeout of two weeks in all workplaces from June 26.

Employers can use the safety timeout to review work processes, reinforce risk controls, engage workers and supervisors on workplace risks and address safety gaps, it added.

MOM said: “Attention should be paid to vehicle-related activities and individual worker lapses, and the immediate response after an accident so that appropriate rescue or medical assistance can be rendered to the victim.”

Second, enforcement measures will be stepped up.

The composition fine for safety offences will go up from $2,000 to $3,000 for first-time offences , with higher fines for repeat or more serious breaches.

The minimum period of stop-work orders will increase from five weeks to eight .

In cases involving serious accidents, companies will be barred from hiring new migrant workers for three months.

These measures will be in place unti l July 31 and will be extended if safety outcomes do not improve.

MOM said: “Employers are responsible for ensuring that adequate risk controls, safe work procedures and supervision arrangements are in place.

“Company leaders should regularly review workplace risks, ensure workplace safety requirements are adhered to, and foster a culture where workplace safety remains a priority across all levels of the organisation.”

Supervisors and workers also play an important role in identifying and addressing workplace risks early, and workers need to remain vigilant and quickly raise concerns if they come across unsafe situations or practices.

Minister of State for Manpowe r Dinesh Vasu Dash, in a Facebook video clip, said workplace safety is a collective responsibility. It requires vigilance and accountability from management and supervisors to intervene before risks escalate into harm.

“No deadline, contract or business objective is worth risking lives,” he added.

Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong, who is NTUC assistant secretary-general, said he supported the call by MOM for a national safety timeout, as well as stronger enforcement and tougher penalties.

He added that the moves send a clear signal that safety must always come first.

Yong, who is a member of the Workplace Safety and Health Council, said: “This safety timeout should be a real opportunity for companies to pause and take a hard look at their work processes. Where are the risks? What can be done better? How to keep workers safe?”

At the same time, it is important to ensure workers feel safe to speak up when something is wrong, he added.

“Many accidents can be prevented if someone flags an issue early,” he said.