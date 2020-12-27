MOH's expert committee recommends Singapore residents 70 and older, front-line workers get Covid-19 vaccine first

SINGAPORE - People aged 70 and above should be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination, followed by those aged 60 to 69 years, as these older age groups are among the most vulnerable to severe complications if they contract the disease.

Healthcare workers and workers at the front line of the national Covid-19 response should also be prioritised, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Dec 27).

The ministry was announcing the recommendations submitted to the Government by the 14-member Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination, convened in October to recommend a vaccination strategy for Singapore.

The committee has also assessed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which arrived in Singapore earlier this month, is suitable for use in people aged 16 and above for the prevention of Covid-19, said the MOH, although it is still not recommended for pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals until more information is available.

This was after it conducted an independent review of the clinical data on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, which has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority.

The MOH said the vaccine has demonstrated a high efficacy of 95 per cent, and its safety profile is consistent with the high standards set for other registered vaccines used in immunisation against other diseases.

The recommendations follow Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on Dec 14 that Covid-19 vaccines will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents who are currently here, with plans to cover everyone who wants one by the end of next year.

Other recommendations by the expert committee include:

- Everyone living in Singapore who is medically eligible for vaccination should be vaccinated when vaccines become more widely available, although it should remain voluntary.

Achieving as high a level of population coverage for Covid-19 vaccination as possible can markedly reduce the overall proportion of the population that is susceptible to the disease and the likelihood of uncontrolled chains of transmission, said the MOH.

A high vaccination coverage also indirectly protects others who may not be suitable for vaccination yet, it added.

- Set aside about 5 per cent of available vaccine stocks at any point in time for specific groups of people who are of critical importance to the functioning of Singapore. These could include people involved in ensuring that the country's water, utilities and other "nationally essential services" are not disrupted.

This is separate from public health considerations to prioritise certain population subgroups, so as to ensure that Singapore would be able to continue functioning effectively amid a local outbreak, said the MOH.

But the detailed identification of these groups is beyond the remit of the expert committee, it said, and will be left to the Government.

- Ongoing public health measures such as safe distancing, mask wearing and good hand hygiene should continue to be practised, until a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated and more data is available on the vaccine's duration of protection and its ability to prevent infections.

Chairman of the expert committee, Associate Professor Benjamin Ong, said that while Singapore currently has a low rate of local transmission of Covid-19, it remains vulnerable to the threat of a surge in cases.

"As such, it is important that we achieve as comprehensive a coverage of Covid-19 vaccination as possible across the entire population. We strongly encourage all persons who are medically eligible to be vaccinated when the vaccine is made available to them," he added.