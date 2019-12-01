Mohamed Horani appointed Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Casablanca, Morocco

The Singapore Government has appointed Mr Mohamed Horani Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Casablanca, Morocco, with jurisdiction throughout Morocco.

Mr Horani, 65, is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Hightech Payment Systems (HPS), and an expert member on the Board of the Moroccan Economic, Social and Environmental Council.

As honorary consul-general, he will support the work of Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Morocco, Mr George Goh, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement issued on Sunday (Dec 1).

Besides performing representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extending consular assistance to Singaporeans, Mr Horani will also facilitate economic engagement between the two countries.