MOH working with retailers to ensure supply of cold, flu medicines amid higher demand

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) is working with retailers and retail pharmacies to ensure that over-the-counter medicines to treat fever, cough and cold are available, amid increased demand for these medications.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said it is aware that retailers and retail pharmacies “have seen increased demand for over-the-counter medicines”, adding that it is monitoring the situation closely.

In general, these retailers carry a diverse range of brands for each type of medicine, said MOH. It added that this includes generic medicines, “which are just as effective as branded medicines”.

Referring to retailers and retail pharmacies, MOH said that they have already placed additional orders, but it may take a longer time to restock some brands.

“If a preferred brand is currently unavailable, the public is advised to purchase an alternative brand,” it said.

“We also advise the public to purchase medicines, particularly paediatric medication, in quantities that are sufficient only for their own consumption, in order to avoid wastage,” the ministry added.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported last Friday that Chinese nationals here were seen lining up at local couriers to send medical supplies back home, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, which has led to drug stores there running out of supplies.